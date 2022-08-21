Asamoah Gyan sings but can't be classified as a musician – Bulldog

The pair released the song ‘African Girls’ in 2010, which became a global hit, while also releasing “Do the dance” a year later.

While Gyan’s release of songs has dawned since Castro’s disappearance, he continues to sing with his personal band.

Asked on the United Showbiz if Gyan can be classified as a musician, Bulldog said vehemently disagreed.

“He’s not a musician. I don’t consider him to be a musician. He’s a professional footballer because he hasn’t launched anything. Music is his hobby,” the Bullhaus Entertainment boss said.

“You can’t just say someone featured him [on a song], so he’s a musician. I’ve seen you (Nana Ama McBrown) sing on so many platforms but you are not a musician.”

Meanwhile, Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.