Asamoah Gyan still has a chance to make Ghana’s 2022 AFCON Squad – C.K Akonnor

In a press conference in Accra, C.K Akonnor said he can’t rue out Gyan’s return because he is an experience player every manager will love to have in his squad.

“Asamoah Gyan has made it clear that he wants to. He’s an experienced man and knows what to do for him to get into the team,” Akonnor told pressmen at a conference on Friday.

“Once he does, he’s a Ghanaian and he’s done a marvellous job in the past. So, we’ve had a bit of discussion, he knows what to do. I’m also watching him closely. And not just him but any other person that has the chance to come.

“The other day, I invited [Frank] Acheampong who is always one of them, who is also out of the team for quite some time but unfortunately there were issues not permitting him to come. So, it is open for everybody.”

C.K also said Southampton defender Mohamemd Salisu will be considered if he discloses that he is ready for a call-up.

The 22-year-old has not received a call-up since turning down his first invitation in November 2019, then with Kwasi Appiah at the helm of affairs as head coach and Akonnor as assistant coach.