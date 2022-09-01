Asamoah Gyan strikes fear into defenders – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

The veteran striker recently expressed his desire to play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, insisting he’d love to play on the big stage for one last time.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

Pulse Ghana

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.

Despite his inactivity, he insists he hasn’t retired and has opened his doors to a return to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, however, believes Gyan should be included in Ghana’s squad for if he proves his fitness.

Pulse Ghana

''Asamoah Gyan has made an incredible mark in Ghana football. He is a good footballer and if he has the stamina, why not?” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

"I think Asamoah Gyan has the skill because when he is running with the ball, defenders fear to come near him," he told Graphic Sports.

"He has the skills and tactics but the strength to play is the problem. If he can work on that, he will be a fantastic addition to the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to play friendlies against Nicaragua, Brazil and Switzerland ahead of the World Cup.