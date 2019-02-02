Ghana striker striker Asamoah Gyan has reported to have sustained a knee injury at his Turkish club Kayserispor.

According to the report, the 33-year-old will then miss two weeks of action.

Gyan will miss Saturday’s trip to Yeni Malatyaspor and the home match against Fenerbahçe in the league.

The Ghana captain underwent an MRI scan and it was revealed he would require 14 days to recover.

Gyan will continue his treatment at the club.

He has not played a competitive match for Kayserispor after the winter break.

The 33-year-old made just seven appearances and scored one goal in the first half of the season.