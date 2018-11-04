Pulse.com.gh logo
Asamoah Gyan threatens media over marriage annulment

In a statement, Gyan's attorney, Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah, accused a section of the media of launching "some sort of vendetta" against the Ghanaian striker.

play

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has warned the media over its coverage of his marriage controvesy.

In a statement, Gyan's attorney, Mr Edwin Kusi Appiah, accused a section of the media of launching "some sort of vendetta" against the Ghanaian striker.

READ MORE: Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendi

“For all those sections of the media and faceless outlets that have begun some sort of vendetta against our client and his ilk, please consider this letter as one, before action.

"If you feel inclined to test our clients resolve, then prepare yourself to do as much in the court of law,” the statement said.

The statement also clarified that Gyan is seeking an annulment of his marriage and not a divorce with his wife.

"Our client has noted the level of misinformation as well as the veiled and sometimes open attempt to discredit him, his family and or his friends and therefore we write for and on behalf of Mr Asamoah Gyan on matters that have come to his attention because they have been largely publicised and talked about within the media space across the country.”

It is understood that Asamoah Gyan grew cold towards Gifty lately after a business woman by name Nina Atala came into the Black Stars skipper’s life.

Reports say Gyan has denied fathering his three children and has therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of the three children to ascertain the truth.

READ MORE: 'I am annulling my marriage not divorcing'- Gyan breaks silence

His wife, Gifty, is reported to have said she is unhappy about what a DNA controversy will become an insult for her kids, she fully welcomes the decision because it will vindicate her.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

