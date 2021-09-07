Asamoah Gyan threatens to sue blogger over post regarding 2010 penalty miss

The page posted a photoshopped tweet, which quoted Gyan as saying he intentionally missed the penalty against Uruguay to spite his ex-girlfriend.

“I intentionally missed the penalty because of my ex...I wanted to break her heart sia ger,” the post attributed to him read.

However, Gyan did not take kindly to the libellous post and warned the blogger to pull it down or face legal action.

“Those Called Celeb! Pull this useless story linked to me down and retract with an apology with immediate effect, if you fail to do that within the next 3hrs, you will hear from my lawyers,” Gyan wrote.

“This abuse in social media must stop. My account is verified on Twitter... your work as a journalist involves due diligence.”

It would be recalled that Ghana exited the 2010 World Cup following a penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

The biggest talking point in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss – with the striker fluffing his lines when the score was levelled at 1-1 – in extra-time.

Ghana subsequently suffered a heartbreaking exit from the tournament after a 4-2 defeat on penalties to the South Americans.