Timing of my penalty miss against Uruguay hurts – Asamoah Gyan

"It's either you miss or you score. Emotionally, what hit me is the time I missed the penalty,” Gyan told Pure FM.

“If I had scored, that was the end of the game. That is what hurts me. But in terms of the miss itself, it is normal.”

Pulse Ghana

It will be recalled that Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to record a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Recently, Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams revealed that he keenly followed the Black Stars and was left sad when they lost to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“When Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty against Uruguay I was very sad because I lived that World Cup a lot, very involved with Ghana,” Williams told Marca.