Asamoah Gyan to launch memoir on April 30

The book will contain a full, revealing, candid and detailed account of Gyan’s football career that took him from Ghana to Italy, France, England, the United Arab Emirates, China and India.

It will also look at Gyan’s time with the Black Stars and the 7 AFCON tournaments and three World Cup campaigns he experienced with the team and many untold tales in his journey as a footballer.

Pulse Ghana

He earlier called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to brief him about the book.

Asamoah Gyan is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.