‘I have to meet him’ – Gyan touched after ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ man names him as his favourite player

Samuel Kofi Ampofo, the mentally challenged man who popularized the phrase 'Mona mo bl3", became an internet sensation some months ago.
Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has expressed his desire to meet the viral ‘Mona mo bl3’ man.
Previously known as an unkempt man, recent photos show him dressed in a matching blue back suit over a white shirt with a clean shave.
This was after he was picked to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital,= a few months ago by Kofi TV CEO, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, after an interview with and his family in Swedru.
The 52-year-old told his story in an interview with Kofi TV and named Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian.
“I believe so much in him [Asamoah Gyan]. I like him too. I haven’t met him before but I really have trust in him,” he said during the interview.
Having sighted the video, the ex-Sunderland and Al Ain forward he was touched by the kind words of the man.
In a post on Twitter, Gyan wrote: “I’m so touched. The love is deep I have to meet this man."
