The ex-Sunderland striker was at the seat of the presidency ahead of his much anticipated book launch.
Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo ahead of book launch
Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.
Though the title and launch date of the book was not disclosed, it is regarded as one of the highly anticipated books to come out this year.
Asamoah Gyan is expected to be a pundit on Supersports during the ongoing AFCON.
The 36-year-old played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019, but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade after being left out of Ghana’s squad.
He is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.
The former Sunderland forward is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player for the national team.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh