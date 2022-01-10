RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo ahead of book launch

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo
Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo

The ex-Sunderland striker was at the seat of the presidency ahead of his much anticipated book launch.

Recommended articles

Though the title and launch date of the book was not disclosed, it is regarded as one of the highly anticipated books to come out this year.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to be a pundit on Supersports during the ongoing AFCON.

The 36-year-old played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019, but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade after being left out of Ghana’s squad.

Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo
Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.

The former Sunderland forward is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player for the national team.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey

My son in the university is a better footballer than me – Don Bortey