Asamoah Gyan visits Akufo-Addo ahead of book launch

Though the title and launch date of the book was not disclosed, it is regarded as one of the highly anticipated books to come out this year.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to be a pundit on Supersports during the ongoing AFCON.

The 36-year-old played in every AFCON from 2008 to 2019, but will be missing the tournament for the first time in over a decade after being left out of Ghana’s squad.

Pulse Ghana

He is the Black Stars’ second-highest scorer in the tournament, having netted eight times across seven AFCON competitions.