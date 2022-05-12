Asamoah Gyan wants to meet taxi driver who returned passenger’s GH¢8,000

The taxi driver is said to have dropped off a woman who sells fish at Mallam Atta Market in Accra at her home on Friday evening.

The woman forgetfully left an amount of GHc8,000 in his taxi and the driver after finding the money drove back to her home the following day to return the cash to her.

A video that went viral on social media showed the fishmonger and her family thanking Mr. Ackon for his unselfish gesture, with several Ghanaians joining in praising the said driver.

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was also impressed with the driver’s actions and requested to meet him in a comment on Instagram.

Commenting on the video of the driver on GH Kwaku’s Instagram page, Gyan wrote: “I wanna meet him.”

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians have donated monies to the kind taxi driver as a reward for his selfless act.

On Wednesday, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, gave a sum of GHc20,000 to Mr. Ackon.