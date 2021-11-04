RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan was the right person to take penalty against Uruguay – Oti Adjei

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ace sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei believes no player was more qualified than Asamoah Gyan to take Ghana’s last-minute penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Gyan came under intense criticism from football fans across the continent after missing a penalty that would have taken Ghana to the semi-final of the quadrennial tournament.

The former Sunderland striker fluffed his lines from 12 yards with virtually the last kick of the game during extra time.

Despite scoring in the ensuing shootout, it was not enough as Uruguay beat the Black Stars 4-2 on penalties to advance to the last four.

Some have questioned why Gyan elected himself to take the penalty when Stephen Appiah was on the pitch.

Giving his take on the matter, Oti Adjei, who covered the World Cup in South Africa, said Gyan was the best man to take the penalty.

“I have also heard a lot of people and theories about who should have taken the penalty and who should not have. There was nothing wrong with Asamoah Gyan taking it. He is not the first person to miss a penalty of that magnitude,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.

“In the World Cup, we had a penalty in the last 10 minutes against Serbia and it was Gyan who stepped up and smashed into the net. The pressure might not be the same as scoring to get into the final but at that time, there had been a number of African teams who had played their opening matches and not won so Gyan scored and gave us our first three points. I also watched Gyan against Australia rolling a penalty.”

He added: “Gyan was responsible for two of our first goals in the World Cup. Before that game against Uruguay, he was responsible for three of our goals in the World Cup. He was responsible for the goals that took us to the knockout phase and also responsible for the goal that took us to the quarters.

“In football we say, you let the players in-form take penalties and Gyan was a player in form. Gyan had scored two penalties, scored a great goal against USA and had a good game against Uruguay. Gyan was the right person to take that penalty.”

Meanwhile, Gyan revealed last year that the penalty he missed still haunts him and apologised to all fans who were hurt by his inability to convert against Uruguay.

