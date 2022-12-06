Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 World Cup jersey preserved in FIFA museum

The former Sunderland striker scored three goals, including the winner in the round of 16 against the USA, as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

He has since gone on to become Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across three tournaments.

The jersey the Ghanaian wore during that quarter-final encounter against Uruguay in South Africa has now been preserved in FIFA’s museum.

Meanwhile, Gyan recently revealed that what hurt him the most about his missed penalty in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup was the timing of the miss.

According to the veteran forward, he was hit hard by the fact that he failed to put the game to bed when he had the chance against Uruguay.

"It's either you miss or you score. Emotionally, what hit me is the time I missed the penalty,” Gyan told Pure FM.

“If I had scored, that was the end of the game. That is what hurts me. But in terms of the miss itself, it is normal.”

It will be recalled that Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Pulse Ghana

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.