Asamoah Gyan after an impressive first season with Sunderland which saw him score 10 goals in the English topflight league, left for Al Ain in the UAE in the 2010-2011 season.

READ MORE: Samuel Osei Kuffour regrets having children with different women and piercing his ears

Coach Avram Grant who coached Ghana from 2014 to 2017 believes that Asamoah Gyan has exceptional qualities as a player, but his biggest mistake was leaving the English Premier League which is widely regarded as the most exciting league in the world.

"Asamoah Gyan had one of the biggest qualities I have ever seen in my life because he has everything as a striker," Grant who coached Gyan between 2014 and 2017 told 443gh.

"He has the passion to score, he can score with his feet [and] his head. He is very good mentally. I'm sure you remember the 2015 Afcon game against Algeria - the goal he scored in the last minute.

"I think his biggest mistake was not staying in the Premier League. He could have stayed because I think if he [did], he would have been considered as one of the best strikers.

"I spoke to Didier Drogba not long ago and he told me Asamoah Gyan is one of his favourites and he could have achieved more.

"I think it was a mistake moving from the Premier League but we all make mistakes when we are young.

"He should have stayed in the Premier League. There are not many strikers with his qualities."

Gyan who started his career at Liberty Professionals has had spells with clubs like Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly Dubai, Keyserispor and currently with Indian outfit NorthEast United.

The 34-year-old is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.