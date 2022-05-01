Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama Ayariga.

Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.

Freedon Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 acquire a copy of the book at the event.

Several other people supported Gyan on his big day by paying huge sums during the auction of the former Ghana striker’s autobiography.

Here is how much every big man spent at the book launch:

1. Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong - GHc100,000

2. Kennedy Agyapong – GHc100,000

3. Freedom Jacob Caesar GHc50,000

4. Kurt Okraku – GHc 50,000

5. Tony Oteng Gyasi – GHc20,000

6. Nana Afua Krobea Asante – GHc20,000

7. Alan Kyeremateng – GHC10,000

8 Nana Yaw Amponsah – GHc10,000