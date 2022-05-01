RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan had a successful launch of his memoir titled ‘Legyandary’ on Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch
Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

The event was attended by several football legends, including Stephen Appiah, Abedi Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor and El Hadji Diouf.

Recommended articles

Some astute politicians were also present, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, E.T. Mensah, Kennedy Agyapong and Mahama Ayariga.

Businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong bought the first copy of the book for a whopping GHc100,000, with the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong also picking the second copy for the same amount.

Freedon Jabon Cesar and GFA President Kurt Okraku also splashed GHc50,000 acquire a copy of the book at the event.

Several other people supported Gyan on his big day by paying huge sums during the auction of the former Ghana striker’s autobiography.

Here is how much every big man spent at the book launch:

1. Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong - GHc100,000

2. Kennedy Agyapong – GHc100,000

3. Freedom Jacob Caesar GHc50,000

4. Kurt Okraku – GHc 50,000

5. Tony Oteng Gyasi – GHc20,000

6. Nana Afua Krobea Asante – GHc20,000

7. Alan Kyeremateng – GHC10,000

8 Nana Yaw Amponsah – GHc10,000

9. KGL Group – GHc 20,000

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

    Here’s how much every ‘big man’ spent at Asamoah Gyan’s book launch

  • Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Ofori Sarpong buy first copies of Gyan’s book for GHc100,000

    Ken Agyapong, Dr. Ofori Sarpong buy first copies of Gyan’s book for GHc100,000

  • Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 win against Leeds United

    Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

Trending

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues

Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

Spanish-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

‘Money not the reason why I chose Qatar over Ghana’ – Mohammed Muntari

Mohammed Muntari chose Qatar over Ghana