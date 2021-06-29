RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan's emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has stirred controversy on social media after reacting to the Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss on Monday.

France were eliminated from Euro 2020 on penalties by Switzerland at the round of 16 stage following a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Mbappe missed France’s crucial fifth penalty as Les Bleus exited the tournament, to the surprise of many football fans.

In the aftermath of the game, Gyan took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, which had emojis depicting quietness.

However, his controversial tweet sparked a flurry of replies, some of which were clap backs to the striker for missing the penalty which denied Ghana chance of reaching the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup.

Here are some reactions to Gyan's cryptic tweet:

