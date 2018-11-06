Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash

news

Exactly six years today, Asamoah Gyan has lost his mother, Madam Cecilia Love Amoako after she was involved in a an accident

Madam Love Amoako drove her vehicle into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra.

The accident occurred at the Ghana National Association of Teachers in Accra and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical doctors.

Mrs Amoako is a trained teacher by profession and until her retirement was headmistress of a government school, GT Cluster of Schools, in Mataheko in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan was very close to his mother and has since been vising his mum graves to lay wreath on it.