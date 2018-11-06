Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash

On 6th November, 2012, the mother of the Black Stars skipper passed away in a car crash

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash play

Asamoah Gyan's mother passes away in car crash

Exactly six years today, Asamoah Gyan has lost his mother, Madam Cecilia Love Amoako after she was involved in a an accident

Madam Love Amoako drove her vehicle into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra.

The accident occurred at the Ghana National Association of Teachers in Accra and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical doctors.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

Mrs Amoako is a trained teacher by profession and until her retirement was headmistress of a government school, GT Cluster of Schools, in Mataheko in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan was very close to his mother and has since been vising his mum graves to lay wreath on it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hearts of unveils new logo ahead of 107th birthday Hearts of unveils new logo ahead of 107th birthday
Football: Manchester City sought to bypass financial fairplay rules: report Football Manchester City sought to bypass financial fairplay rules: report
Football: Ahly star Azaro banned for CAF Champions League final Football Ahly star Azaro banned for CAF Champions League final
Football: Hoffenheim hope to keep Lyon guessing in make-or-break tie Football Hoffenheim hope to keep Lyon guessing in make-or-break tie
Hearts captain Fatau Mohammed slams club Hearts captain Fatau Mohammed slams club
Michael Essien’s ex-girlfriend Princess Shyngle lashes out at midfielder’s wife Michael Essien’s ex-girlfriend Princess Shyngle lashes out at midfielder’s wife

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician Buju...bullet
3 Sports Ministry official allegedly demands sex from journalists to...bullet
4 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
5 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test brouhahabullet
6 Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Starsbullet
7 I don’t live my life to please people: Asamoah Gyanbullet
8 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet
9 Real Madrid install TV screens on urinals at Bernabeubullet
10 5 Premier League legends who never won Player of the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
6 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
7 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet
10 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet

Football

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
Joshua Kimmich (L) struggled in the central midfield role in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Freiburg as Bayern Munich look to replace their playmaker Thiago Alcantara, who is sidelined by an ankle injury.
Football Embattled Bayern hunt Thiago replacement
Can Alexis Sanchez make a mark at Manchester United?
Football Sanchez gives Man United options at Juventus
Midfield general: Fernandinho has been used by Pep Guardiola more than any other Manchester City midfielder this season
Football Fernandinho the glue binding surging Man City together
X
Advertisement