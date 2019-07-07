Asante Kotoko have appointed Kjetil Zachariassen as their substantive head coach to replace Coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor.

Zachariassen had a superb time with AshantiGold SC after replacing Svetislav Tanasijevic in the second round of the Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The Nowergian coach guided the Miners to clinch the Tier 2 of the NC Special Competition and qualified the team to the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2019/2020 season.

He has officially been named the new coach of regional rivals Asante Kotoko.

Zachariassen is expected to lead the Reds to glory in next season’s CAF Champions League.