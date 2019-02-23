The Porcupine Warriors play away to the Zambian side on matchday three of Group C at the Nkana Sports Stadium in Kitwe.

A positive result in this away game will enhance Kotoko's chances of progressing out of the group if they are able to win all their home games.

During the team's pre-match conference, coach Akonnor claimed that getting at least a point off their opponents could increase their chances of qualifying from the group hence they will be going into the game with all guns blazing.

"We are here for serious business because we know that we have to get something away if we want to go to the next level," says C.K Akonnor.

