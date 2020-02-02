Asante Kotoko failed to make home advantage count as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberty Professionals at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The first half ended barren after both sides failing to find the back of the net.

Tamimu Muntari opened the scoring for Liberty 12 minutes into the second half when he headed home George Kofi Amoako cross.

Moments later, Kotoko nearly found the equaliser but Richard Arthur effort came off the woodwork. Elvis Kyei Baffour had an opportunity to put the game beyond the reach of Kotoko but goalkeeper Kwame Baah stood tall to the test.

Kotoko punished them for being wasteful when substitute William Opoku Mensah took advantage of a miscommunication between the Liberty goalkeeper and a defender to head home.

Coach Maxwell Konadu's side will feel disappointed having come into the game with so much confidence following last weekend's super clash win over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The draw leaves them outside the top four in 6th while Liberty are 10th.