Asante Kotoko secures apartments for players (Photos)

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has secured a new apartment to house players of the club.

The different apartments are located at Emena Boadi, Ahinsan, Kwamo and other places.

This is to reduce the burden of the players having to rent apartments on their own.

It is also meant to prevent money spent on hotels as means of camping base prior to matches.

The apartments will also house club officials and people assigned for specific duties at any time.

Meanwhile, the club has taken delivery of Hisense Sponsorship items worth over GHS200,000.

The first batch of items according to the club have been used to furnish players apartments and the second batch for equipping Adako Jachie Training Complex.

