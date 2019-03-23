Kotoko who failed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing Confederations Cup are expected to train at the Adako Jachie training grounds ahead of the start of the Normalisation Committee's special competition.

Kotoko who were Ghana's only representative in Africa this season could not progress beyond the group stages after having success in the preliminary qualifying stages.

The Kumasi based club performed well in most of their home games and that earned three of their players call ups to the Black Stars.

