ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions

The Ivorian giants have played 18 times against Ghanaian sides, having won nine as against five defeats, with five ending in draws
In 1992 after a 2-1 home defeat against Asante Kotokoin Abidjan, ASEC managed to edge the Porcupine Warriors 3-2 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and progressed via superior away goals.
READ MORE: Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing to Kofi Annan
Goldfields, now Ashanti Gold were handed a 2-0 defeat by ASEC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in their debut African campaign in 1995.
Aduana Stars are the latest casualty, after having lost by a slim 1-0 scoreline in Abidjan, the Ghanaians were expected to grind out the results at home.
READ MORE: Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cup
But, ASEC who had other ideas came saw and conquered the Dormaa lads at their own backyard with a 2-0 victory.
The defeat has dismissed Aduana Stars from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup