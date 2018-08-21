ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions

news

ASEC Mimosas have earned three away wins against Ghanaian clubs in nine travels to their close door neigbours.

In 1992 after a 2-1 home defeat against Asante Kotokoin Abidjan, ASEC managed to edge the Porcupine Warriors 3-2 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and progressed via superior away goals.

Goldfields, now Ashanti Gold were handed a 2-0 defeat by ASEC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in their debut African campaign in 1995.

Aduana Stars are the latest casualty, after having lost by a slim 1-0 scoreline in Abidjan, the Ghanaians were expected to grind out the results at home.

But, ASEC who had other ideas came saw and conquered the Dormaa lads at their own backyard with a 2-0 victory.

The defeat has dismissed Aduana Stars from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup