Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions


Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions

The Ivorian giants have played 18 times against Ghanaian sides, having won nine as against five defeats, with five ending in draws

  • Published:
ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions play

ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions

ASEC Mimosas have earned three away wins against Ghanaian clubs in nine travels to their close door neigbours.

In 1992 after a 2-1 home defeat against Asante Kotokoin Abidjan, ASEC managed to edge the Porcupine Warriors 3-2 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and progressed via superior away goals.

READ MORE: Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing to Kofi Annan

Goldfields, now Ashanti Gold were handed a 2-0 defeat by ASEC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium in their debut African campaign in 1995.

Aduana Stars are the latest casualty, after having lost by a slim 1-0 scoreline in Abidjan, the Ghanaians were expected to grind out the results at home.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cup

But, ASEC who had other ideas came saw and conquered the Dormaa lads at their own backyard with a 2-0 victory.

The defeat has dismissed Aduana Stars from the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener
Football: Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
8 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Football 'Ronaldo got a bullseye,' jokes knocked out...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut
Loris Karius made two terrible errors in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid
Football Karius set to join Besiktas from Liverpool on loan - reports