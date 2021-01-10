The Miners fought from a goal down to beat the 'Wonder Club' on matchday eight of the GPL.

Gladson Awako broke the deadlock before Amos Addai and Yaw Annor scored in each half to turn the tide in favour of the visitors.

Ashanti Gold dominated the early exchanges of the game and should have scored twice in the process, but their attackers fluffed them.

The worst culprits were Isaac Opoku Agyemang and Hans Kwofie.

Against the run of play, Great Olympics recorded the opener in the 14th minute. Gladson Awako picked a pass and unexpected shot the ball into the blind side of the goalkeeper to register one of the best goals in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Ashanti Gold came into the game and got the equaliser on the stroke of half time. Isaac Opoku Agyemang outwitted his markers and fetched Amos Addai, who connected the ball home with his weaker left foot.

Addai got injured in the process and was replaced by Yaw Annor. The former Bechem United winger scored with his first goal attempt- Once again Opoku Agyemang gave the assist.

The hosts came close to getting the equaliser when Samuel Ashi-Quaye was brought down in the box by Eric Esso, but the referee ignored the shout for a penalty.

The win is Ashanti Gold’s first on the road, while it is Gt. Olympics first home defeat this season.