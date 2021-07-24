Ashantigold advances to MTN FA Cup semis with win over Kintampo Top Talents

The Miners beat the Brong Ahafo based side 4-2 in Obuasi.
Premier League side Ashantigold brushed aside lower league side Kintampo United to advance to the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup.
Courtesy of goals from Frank Akoto and Opoku Agyemang, Ashgold SC led at the break although an own goal from Kwadwo Amoako kept the visitors in the game.
After recess, Paul Asare and Amos Addai equalized in the 48th and 70th minutes respectively to drag the game beyond the reach of Kintampo Top Talents.
Although Prince Kofi Sarkodie scored in added time for the away side, Ashgold held on to win 4-2 at the end of the contest.
The Obuasi based side will meet its rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the semis should they win against Berekum Chelsea tomorrow.
