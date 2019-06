A first half strike from young chap Mark Agyakum secured the victory for the Miners.

Nzema Kotoko finished the game with 10 men after Akesse Akesse was sent of in the 72nd minute

AshantiGold will take home a trophy as well as a cash prize of Ghc 150,000.

The miners will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2019-20 season after this win.