AshGold beat Kotoko in 5-goal thriller


Golden Clash

The Miners secured a 3-2 win over the Porcupine Warriors at Obuasi.

AshGold defeated Asante Kotoko 3-2 to earn a sweet revenge in the Golden clash on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Richard Djodji and Shafiu Mumuni propelled AshGold to two-goal lead by the close of the first half.

Asante Kotoko after the break came into the game strongly and managed to come on level pegging through goals from Obed Owusu and an own goal.

However, the Miners benefitted from a late minute penalty, which Shafiu Mumuni stepped forward slot in perfectly and handed the hosts a victory.

It would be recalled that AshGold lost the first leg by 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a game the Kumasi giants came from behind twice to beat the Obuasi lads.

The second leg which should have been played last week was postponed following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin as the head coach of Kotoko.

