AshGold beats Kotoko and Hearts as Ghana’s richest club

AshGold is the highest ranked Ghanaian side on the list of richest clubs on the African continent.

The Miners, with a revenue of US$ 1.7m, is the only Ghanaian club to secure a place in the top 100 list- 82nd position in Africa.

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have less than $1m and $300,000 respectively according to the publication, so couldn’t break into the top 100 list of richest clubs in Africa.

The ranking is based on current club accounts and annual budgets.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC lead the rankings with an amount of over US$ 28.2 m and is followed by Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs whose budget is reported to be US$ 23.2.

Big spenders Mamelodi Sundowns are surprisingly in 13th place with a budget of US$ 9.5m.

TP Mazembe are the only club from Central Africa to break into the Top 10 with a budget US$ 11.3m.