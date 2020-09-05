This comes on the back of a letter sent to the club on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 to confirm their engagement in next season’s CAF inter Club competition. The confirmation was sent to the GFA in a letter dated September 03, 2020, signed by CEO Emmanuel Frimpong.

The miners who represented Ghana in the same competition in the 2019/2020 season have been given the chance to compete again, following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 domestic football season.

AshantiGold SC played in the Confederation Cup last year as a result of their triumph in the NC Tier Two competition.

The Club is expected to go through the mandatory Club licensing process as set out in the GFA and CAF Club licensing regulations.

Engagement and registration for the 2020/2021 CAF interclub competition was opened on September 01, 2020 and will be closed on October 20, 2020.

Credit: Ghanafa.org