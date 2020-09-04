Ashanti Gold and Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been chosen BY the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to represent Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Inter-club competitions and the two sides have confirmed their participation.

Dr. Kwaku Frimpong a.k.a ‘Champion’ who is the bankroller of Ashanti Gold has offered final support of $500,000 to cushion the Obuasi giants for them to compete effectively in Africa.

“We are preparing very well ahead of the Caf Confederations Cup campaign next season,” Emmanuel Frimpong told Asempa FM.

“The team have been heavily supported by Dr Kweku Frimpong. He has cushioned the team with $500,000 to prepare for the campaign.

Mr Frimpong also revealed that the team is on the verge of appointing an Italian trainer as the head coach of the side.

“We will appoint a new coach soon."

“Ashgold will play good football next season when football finally resume."

“We will appoint an Italian coach before we start our Confederations Cup campaign,” he added.