The Miners outplayed and outscored their regional rivals, who had been tipped as pre-match favourites after their victory over in-form Hearts of Oak in the tier 1 semi-finals.

Asante Kotoko scored the opener with just two minutes into the game. Kwame Boahene inswinger was connected home Naby Keita.

AshGold accepted the challenge and immediately responded two minutes afterwards when Yussif Mubarik headed home the equaliser.

The Obuasi giants who threw everything into the game took the lead when Roland Amouzou in his usual run sent a long cross into the Kotoko area and Emmanuel Owusu struck it in a well-calculated manner to catch Danladi in post ball watching.

AshGodl seized the midfield and disoriented Kotoko with both long and shot passes to the delight of the spectators.

The Miners continued from where they left off in the first half after the break and created some decent opportunities.

AshGold went on to score the third goal. Mark Agyekum got his head into a cross, after Kotoko goalie Danladi Ibrahim failed to grab it in the 72nd minute.

Asante Kotoko’s midfield seized to function: Kwame Bonsu wasn’t at his best and Amos Frimpong was pulled out following an injury and Habib Mohammed failed to do the job as expected.

In attack, Naby Keita went off after scoring the match opener and Abdul Fatau Shafiu the toast of the fans against Hearts of Oak failed to replicate that performance as he fluffed the chances that came his way.

Meanwhile, Nzema Kotoko have also edged out Unity FC following a 2-1 win at Cape Coast on Wednesday to set a date with AshGold in the final of the Normalisation Committee Competition tier 2.