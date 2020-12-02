The Miners drew the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, last Sunday.

READ MORE: How Hearts fared in Kosta Papic’s first stint as coach of the club

They will make a trip to Burkina Faso for the reverse fixture against their opponents at the Stade du 4 Août in Ouagadougou on Saturday.

Coach Milovan Cirkovic has announced a strong 20-man squad for their trip to Burkina Faso as they Miners seek to upset their opponents in the second leg.

The Serbian tactician welcomes Richard Osei Agyemang back in the team for the journey.

The central defender was substituted in the second half of last weekend's game after suffering a concussion.

Samed Ibrahim remains out with an injury.

Ashanti Gold are not new to the African terrain. They were one of the first two finalists of the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 1997- lost on penalties against Raja Casablanca after the home and away games had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here is the list:

1. Mohammed Bailou (Gk) 2. Empem Dacosta 3. Abdul Bashiru 4. Richard Osei Agyemang 5. Kwadwo Amoako 6. David Abagna 7. Appiah Maccarthy 8. Amos Kofi Nkrumah 9. Atta Kusi 10. Hans Kwofie 11. Mark Agyekum 12. Robert Dabuo (Gk) 13. Roland Amouzou 14. Kwame Moses 15. Michael Enu 16. Eric Esso 17. Amos Addai 18. Yaw Annor 19. Evans Obeng 20. Jacob Asiedu Apau