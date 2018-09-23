AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clash

news

All roads will lead to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium when the Miners face the Porcupine Warriors in the second leg of the Golden clash on Sunday.

AshGold are aiming for nothing but a victory in their quest to avenge the 3-2 defeat they suffered a fortnight ago in the hands of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko twice came from behind to beat AshGold 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in a dramatic fashion.

Sogne Yacouba, the Burkinabe import was the hero of the first leg, since his two goals restored Kotoko’s confidence, before Wahab Adams slotted in the match winner.

Team spirit in the camp of the Kumasi giants is low, because they are yet to get a replacement after their head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned from the club.

He has built a formidable Kotoko side with the nucleus of his team being young talented players. Paa Kwesi Fabin had last lost a game against Karela FC and has since gone unbeaten- a run of about nine game.

Akakpo Patron, Paa Kwesi Fabin’s assistant has been training with team for days and he will sit on the bench when they take on AshGold on Sunday.

The first leg was spiced up by a challenge thrown by the bankroller of AshGold Dr. Kwaku Frimpong that he would dash somebody with his L Lamborghini should the Miners lose the tie. He fulfilled his promise by giving it out to one of the Kotoko fans.

He has again challenged the bankroller of Kotoko that since they both have houses around the Achimota Golf Club, they should bet with them. He indicated that he would lose his house to Dr. Kwame Kyei of Kotoko should AshGold suffer defeat and vice versa should they win.