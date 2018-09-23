Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clash


AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clash

The Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium will be full of fireworks when AshGold take on Kotoko in the battle for regional supremacy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clash play

AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clash

All roads will lead to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium when the Miners face the Porcupine Warriors in the second leg of the Golden clash on Sunday.

AshGold are aiming for nothing but a victory in their quest to avenge the 3-2 defeat they suffered a fortnight ago in the hands of the Porcupine Warriors.

READ MORE: Five African players who went broke after retirement

Kotoko twice came from behind to beat AshGold 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in a dramatic fashion.

Sogne Yacouba, the Burkinabe import was the hero of the first leg, since his two goals restored Kotoko’s confidence, before Wahab Adams slotted in the match winner.

Team spirit in the camp of the Kumasi giants is low, because they are yet to get a replacement after their head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned from the club.

He has built a formidable Kotoko side with the nucleus of his team being young talented players. Paa Kwesi Fabin had last lost a game against Karela FC and has since gone unbeaten- a run of about nine game.

READ MORE: Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates-Jerome Boateng

Akakpo Patron, Paa Kwesi Fabin’s assistant has been training with team for days and he will sit on the bench when they take on AshGold on Sunday.

The first leg was spiced up by a challenge thrown by the bankroller of AshGold Dr. Kwaku Frimpong that he would dash somebody with his L Lamborghini should the Miners lose the tie. He fulfilled his promise by giving it out to one of the Kotoko fans.

He has again challenged the bankroller of Kotoko that since they both have houses around the Achimota Golf Club, they should bet with them. He indicated that he would lose his house to Dr. Kwame Kyei of Kotoko should AshGold suffer defeat and vice versa should they win.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Africa U-17 Nations Cup: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup Africa U-17 Nations Cup How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup
Football: Spanish football should be proud of foreign interest, says La Liga Football Spanish football should be proud of foreign interest, says La Liga
Football: Ikone rocket boosts Lille up to second Football Ikone rocket boosts Lille up to second
Gold: MTN Invitational returns to Celebrity Golf Club September 28 Gold MTN Invitational returns to Celebrity Golf Club September 28
Football: Late Brozovic winner rescues Inter in Genoa thriller Football Late Brozovic winner rescues Inter in Genoa thriller
Football: Asensio scores the winner as Real battle past Espanyol Football Asensio scores the winner as Real battle past Espanyol

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Photo Lionel Messi shows off new look ahead of Girona clashbullet
2 Battle for The GOAT K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debatebullet
3 Rich To Rag Five African players who went broke after retirementbullet
4 Superstition Yaya Toure's agent posts controversial voodoo doll...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates-...bullet
6 Marching Orders These are the most infamous red cards in...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Kevin-Prince Boateng shocked by...bullet
8 UEFA Europa League Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new...bullet
9 EA Sports Here are the top 10 dribblers in FIFA 19bullet
10 CAF Champions League Kotoko stage comeback to beat...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Marcelo Brozovic snatched a last-gasp victory for Inter Milan in Genoa.
Football Brozovic rescues Inter in Genoa thriller
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is uncertain about his Los Angeles Galaxy future despite a successful start
Football Frustrated Ibrahimovic coy on Galaxy future
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane opens the scoring against Brighton from the penalty spot
Football Pochettino hails Spurs' mental strength to halt losing streak
Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (L) celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich in their 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena.
Football Rodriguez stars as Bayern maintain perfect Bundesliga start
X
Advertisement