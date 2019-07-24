The Miners following the exit of Coach Kjetil Zachariassen to join rivals Asante Kotoko have hired Ricardo Da Rocha of Brazil to continue a good job by his predecessor- won the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Tier 11.

Da Rocha was unveiled by AshGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, which is their home grounds.

The Brazilain knows the Ghanaian terrain, so he will be a great asset to AshGold. He is noted for guiding Ebusua Dwarfs to a fifth-place finish in the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League.

Ricardo Da Rocha has a duty to lead Ashanti Gold when they participate in the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.

Ashanti Gold have been with Equatoria-Guinean side Akonangui FC in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The four-times champions of Ghana will travel to Equatorial Guinea for the first leg on August 10.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Da Rocha didn’t arrive at the club alone, he came along with his compatriot, Marco Aurelio Silva Damasceno, who operates as a striker to boost the attack of the Miners as they embark on their Africa campaign.

He was a former player of the Brazilian side, Serra FC.