Shafiu Mumuni emerged as the top scorer in the just ended WAFU Championship, bagging four goals as Ghana finished runners-up.

Mumuni was the toast of Ghanaian football fans when he registered a hat-trick as Ghana defeated Ivory Coast 3-1 in the semi-finals of the WAFU Championship.

He has been decisive in front of goal, having been influential for his club Ashanti Gold – scored a hat-trick in the CAF Confederation Cup.

His impressive performance has handed him a place in Kwesi Appiah’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana will host Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home on Thursday 14th November, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium, before travelling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face them on Monday 18th November.