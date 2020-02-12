The Ghana Football Association (GFA) reportedly indicated that 'Kasim Gokyildiz is not eligible to coach a Ghanaian topflight side because he doesn’t have CAF License A or its equivalent which is the minimum requirement to coach in Ghana.

According to 'Kasim Gokyildiz the Ghana Football Association failed to do its check with the Turkish FA before making those claims, so he will report them to the world football governing body for tarnishing his well-built reputation if they don't rectify it.

''No one can destroy my reputation,they have to correct the wrong they have done.For 15yrs,am a license A holder and now GFA is saying my docs aren't valid,that's complete lie''Kasim Gokyildiz told Oyerepa fm

Meanwhile the Miners are 4th on the league log with 17 points and they have a date with their regional rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.