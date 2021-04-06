Asian Champions League for women to kick off in 2023

Bai said the details were still being worked out, and it was not clear yet how many teams would participate in the debut edition of the Champions League or its exact format.

The men's Champions League, which will this year involve 40 clubs from the world's most populous continent, sees group stages and knockout rounds split into east and west zones, before the winners of each zone meet in the final.

There is already a Women's Asian Cup, in which national teams compete every four years, but Bai hopes a major club competition will strengthen the women's game in Asia the way it has in Europe.

The 42-year-old believes the UEFA Women's Champions League, which began life in 2001 in a cup format, has been key to the development of the game there.

European women's football has become "really advanced" due to the tournament, she said, but added that "it still took them 20 years".