RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asian World Cup qualifiers moved from China to Sharjah

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Several World Cup football qualifiers scheduled to be played in China have been moved to Sharjah after coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams 

Several World Cup football qualifiers scheduled to be played in China have been moved to Sharjah after coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams  Creator: Kurt SCHORRER
Several World Cup football qualifiers scheduled to be played in China have been moved to Sharjah after coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams  AFP

Several World Cup football qualifying matches scheduled to be played in China will be moved to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, after coronavirus infections in the Syria and Maldives teams, officials said Tuesday. 

Recommended articles

Seven Asian qualifying Group A fixtures involving China, Syria, Maldives, the Philippines and Guam are affected, playing further havoc with the already heavily disrupted Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Chinese Football Association originally said on Monday the fixtures would be moved to Dubai, but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) clarified Tuesday they would take place in neighbouring Sharjah.

The match schedule will be confirmed after discussions with the participating teams, the AFC said in a statement.

The games were supposed to be played over the next fortnight in a biosecure "bubble" in the Chinese city of Suzhou.

According to China's Titan Sports, the Maldives and Syria are in Dubai and were denied permission to depart for China. 

Maldives striker Ali Ashfaq tweeted that he had tested positive and won't be playing in the qualifiers.

China, who smashed Guam 7-0 on Sunday, were scheduled to face the Maldives on Thursday, while Syria were to face the Maldives on June 7.

China are second in the group behind Syria and are fighting to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The games double as qualifiers for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Led by a pastor, Nigerians celebrate Chelsea’s Champions League win in churches

Nigerians celebrated Chelsea's Champions League title in the church (Facebook)

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding