Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture


Aston Villa strengthened their squad on Saturday in a bid for a Premier League return with the season-long loan signing of Yannick Bolasie from Everton.

Yannick Bolasie has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan

Bolasie, 29, joined Everton from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of around £25 million ($32 million) just two years ago.

But the DR Congo international suffered a serious knee injury in December 2016 that restricted him to 32 appearances for the blue half of Liverpool.

Villa are unbeaten after four games of their Championship campaign as they look to bounce back from defeat in last season's playoff final to Fulham.

"My main aim here is to get this club promoted. A club of this stature has to be in the Premier League," said Bolasie.

"I looked around both Villa Park and the training ground, and me and my family just said, 'wow'. It's Premier League everywhere you look.

"I'm here to make myself smile again and use all my ability to try and help the team. It's great to be here."

