The 31-year-old joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough after helping them to secure promotion to the English top-flight league two seasons ago.

The Villan released the Ghanaian after helping the club earn promotion back to the topflight following a three year spell in the English Championship.

Adomah and seven other players were released by the club on Tuesday as manager Dean Smith looks at recruiting new players for the club next season.

The club stated on it official website," Aston Villa has today released eight players. They are Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Albert Adomah, Glenn Whelan, Ritchie De Laet, Mark Bunn and Micah Richards.

"We’d like to thank all of them for their contributions and wish them the best of luck for the future."

Adomah is reported to be on the radar of Championship side Leeds United, who are set to make a move for the experienced winger.

He scored four goals and registered two assists in his 36 appearances for Aston Villa in the just ended Championship season.