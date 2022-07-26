Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

According to reports, the Manchester United forward is hoping to quit the Premier League club this summer and join a UEFA Champions League challenger.

The unsettled Portuguese travelled back to the UK this week to meet with United and was seen arriving at their Carrington training facility on Tuesday in the same car as his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his future.

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true,” Cerezo told radio show El Partidazo de COPE.

“It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid," Cerezo added, further claiming that rumours of interest in the 37-year-old had been "invented".

Ronaldo has this summer, been continually linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea, however, they dropped their interest earlier in the transfer window.

Also, following Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Barcelona, Bayern Munich had come up as a potential destination for Ronaldo, in addition to Atletico.

However, no such proposals have been made for Ronaldo, and it is said that United is considering the possibility of loaning the player out - provided that he extends his contract by another year so that they can get a transfer fee next summer.

According to rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo declined a tempting £210 million offer from a Saudi Arabian team last week.