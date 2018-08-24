Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Aubameyang battling confidence crisis admits Emery


Football Aubameyang battling confidence crisis admits Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is struggling with a lack of confidence after his barren start to the season.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is short of confidence play

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is short of confidence

(AFP)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says misfiring striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is struggling with a lack of confidence after his barren start to the season.

Aubameyang is yet to get on the scoresheet for Arsenal this term after missing a series of chances in their defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gabon international was especially profligate in last weekend's 3-2 loss at Chelsea as he wasted several opportunities to put Emery's side in control.

Emery admits Aubameyang, who signed from Borussia Dortmund in January, needs a confidence boost to get back on track, ideally starting with a goal or two in Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham.

"Aubameyang needs to find the confidence, then to score and score another," Emery said.

"I know a lot of strikers in my career and it's about the moment, they need to be in the moment, and he's the same.

"But I'm sure now that Aubameyang, (Alexandre) Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, they will score more goals in here, for us, in Arsenal."

Aubameyang's struggles have come as a surprise after he made a flying start to life with the Gunners, scoring 10 times in just 13 league appearances last term under Emery's predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Emery has spoken to Aubameyang and reassured him he will eventually rediscover that prolific form.

"Last year, Aubameyang scored goals here and for that I spoke with him more times and I have given him my confidence with his work," Emery said.

"He is going to find goals. The first six months for him here is good and he was doing goals last year and for that I am sure he is going to do the same this time."

Aubameyang has been preferred to fellow striker Lacazette in Emery's opening two games as the French forward was given substitute appearances in the first two games.

West Ham have conceded six goals in their opening two matches, but Emery doesn't plan on fielding both his leading strikers from the start this weekend.

"At the moment, no. I think we need to have the control with the possession, with the positioning on the pitch, with more players inside," he said.

"After this possession, to do the attacking moments and defending moments with this balance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: French World Cup captain Lloris charged with drink-driving Football French World Cup captain Lloris charged with drink-driving
Football: Fear and loathing at Bayern Munich - ex-press chief lifts lid Football Fear and loathing at Bayern Munich - ex-press chief lifts lid
Premier League: Cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour offered to buy Liverpool for £2billion Premier League Cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour offered to buy Liverpool for £2billion
Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan needs 2019 AFCON as retirement package Black Stars Asamoah Gyan needs 2019 AFCON as retirement package
Football: Spurs threaten to pile more misery on Mourinho's Man Utd Football Spurs threaten to pile more misery on Mourinho's Man Utd
Football: Liverpool 'not for sale' after £2 billion bid Football Liverpool 'not for sale' after £2 billion bid

Recommended Videos

Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban
Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
8 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
9 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
10 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Fixtures Preview of the top 5 matches in Europe this weekend
Ranking Did you know Aubameyang is the fastest Arsenal player?
Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains absence of Gyan and Ayew brothers
Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8
Boxing Joseph Agbeko defends WBO Africa title September 8