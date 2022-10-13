RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Aubameyang models new Chelsea 3rd jersey [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi

Chelsea dumps yellow for Gold as Aubameyang and Mount model third jersey.

Premier League giants, Chelsea Football Club dropped their third jersey for the 2022/23 season on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The new Chelsea third jersey was designed by their partner international sports wear brand Nike.

The new jersey was modeled by striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Chelsea from La Liga giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Other first team players to model the new jersey include Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea put out a hype video to celebrate the new jersey explaining the connection with the club.

On the official Chelsea website, was a message that gave a detailed explanation of the thought process to design the new third jersey.

The message said, "The shirt is a classic look for a kit that upholds our golden standards as a club, while fitting in seamlessly with our stylish south-west London location.

"The design is inspired by the idea of ‘Chelsea Smart’. It’s when classic meets cutting-edge, and that’s when we thrive. It’s the perfect recipe to create the future of west London fashion."

Chelsea dropped the third jersey after a huge win against Serie A side AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League.

Chelsea will debut the new jersey when they travel to face Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

