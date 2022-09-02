Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Tosin Abayomi

Aubameyang has Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea, where strikers like Torres and Shevchenko failed

Former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has welcomed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea for 12 million euros on transfer deadline day, Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The 33-year-old returns to England after half a season with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Despite playing for Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal for four years, Drogba is backing Aubameyang to shine as a Blue.

Aubameyang has been handed Chelsea's number 9 jersey

The Former Gabon captain took the number nine jersey at Chelsea known to be cursed for strikers at the club.

Drogba gave his thoughts on Aubameyang quoting a tweet by Chelsea on social media.

According to Drogba, he already had a discussion with Aubameyang years ago about joining Chelsea.

The message by Drogba on his official Twitter account said, "Finally !!!!! Remember the time we spoke about it years ago. Happy for you brother @Auba"

Several top strikers such as Andriy Shevchenko, Claudio Pizarro, Franco Di Santo, Fernando Torres.

Aubameyang will aim to break the Chelsea striker curse

Romelu Lukaku, Patrick Bamford, Demba Ba, Loïc Rémy, Radamel Falcao, Michy Batshuayi and Álvaro Morata have all failed at Chelsea.

Aubameyang will aim to resume his goalscoring service to push Thomas Tuchel’s side up the Premier League table.

