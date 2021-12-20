Auction house extends Maradona sale after lack of bids

Sunday's virtual auction failed to attract any big bidders with the largest single offer of $2,150 for a painting of the former World Cup winner by artist Lu Sedova.

But the Buenos Aires house the former Barcelona and Napoli star gave to his parents, put up for a minimum $900,000, was one of many items that did not find a buyer.

Two BMW cars, listed at a combined $390,000 and a seaside apartment in Mar del Plata ($65,000) also remained without a bid.

The three-hour auction brought in just $26,000 with more than $1.4 million in assets unbid on, according to AFP calculations.

Auction house Adrian Mercado Group decided to extend the bid time "due to the number of national and international bidders that did not manage to register by the deadline" on Saturday.

It said new bidders would have another 10 days to register a bid for the remaining items.

Sunday's auction attracted bidders from several Latin American countries, Italy, France, Britain, Russia and Dubai.

The second most expensive piece of memorabilia sold on Sunday was a photograph of Maradona with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, purchased for $1,600 by a buyer in Dubai.

Other items sold were a Napoli team jacket, training pants and a box of Cuban cigars.