Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Augustin salvages draw for RB Leipzig against Fortuna


Football Augustin salvages draw for RB Leipzig against Fortuna

Jean-Kevin Augustin spared RB Leipzig's blushes as his second-half equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday, but Ralf Rangnick's side remain without a win after two Bundesliga games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jean-Kevin Augustin has scored both of RB Leipzig's goals in the league so far play

Jean-Kevin Augustin has scored both of RB Leipzig's goals in the league so far

(AFP)

Jean-Kevin Augustin spared RB Leipzig's blushes as his second-half equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday, but Ralf Rangnick's side remain without a win after two Bundesliga games.

After a heavy defeat in Dortmund last week, Leipzig were facing a nightmare start to the season when Matthias Zimmermann fired Duesseldorf in front, before Augustin rescued a point for the Europa League side.

Leipzig made a nervy start to the game, and Marvin Ducksch squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put Duesseldorf ahead after just six minutes.

Half chances fell to Bruma and Timo Werner as the home side settled, but Fortuna remained dangerous swarming forward on the counter-attack.

Augustin found the net for Leipzig just before half-time, bundling in the rebound after Emil Forsberg had stung the palms of Fortuna keeper Michael Rensing. The Frenchman, though, was ruled offside.

Duesseldorf wasted no time after the break and took a deserved lead on 47 minutes, Zimmermann linking up with Niko Giesselmann to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

The home side responded with tenacity and were rewarded on 68 minutes, when Augustin picked up a loose ball in the box and prodded it past Rensing.

Matheus Cunha came within inches of scoring a brilliant winner for Leipzig ten minutes from time, but his overhead kick bounced just the wrong side of the post, before Ducksch forced a flying save from Peter Gulacsi at the other end.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal Football Emery impressed by spirited Arsenal
Football: Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy Football Hamilton wrecks Ferrari's party in Italy
Football: 'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over Football 'Specialist in failure': Woodward slammed in Man Utd fans' fly-over
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Fit-again Emmanuel Boateng returns for Levante Ghanaian Players Abroad Fit-again Emmanuel Boateng returns for Levante
Football: Gerrard fumes as Ntcham hands Rodgers first blood in Old Firm battle Football Gerrard fumes as Ntcham hands Rodgers first blood in Old Firm battle
Football: Lacazette lifts Emery as Arsenal subdue gritty Cardiff Football Lacazette lifts Emery as Arsenal subdue gritty Cardiff

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
4 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
5 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debutbullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Rennes
Football Hatem Ben Arfa joins Rennes from PSG
Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil returned to the team against Cardiff
Football Ozil back for Arsenal after rift talk
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting to score his first goal for Italian champions Juventus
Football Ronaldo Jr outshines dad with four goals on Juve debut
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Hazard impressed by Sarri but coy over future