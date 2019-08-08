Kotoko coach Zachariassen dropped five players from the initially 23 players he invited for camping in the Ghanaian capital of Accra last week Thursday.

Notable among the casualties are veteran midfielder Jordan Opoku, returnee Augustine Okrah and Ghana U-23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah. The other two dropped are Martin Antwi and Emmanuel Agyeman Badu.

It is, however, reported that Okrah and Opoku’s exclusion is due to the inability for their registration to go through, but the rest was purely based on performance.

Asante Kotoko to familiarise themselves with the use of the AstroTurf trained at the Accra Academy Park ahead of their game against Kano Pillars at the Sanni Abacha Sports Stadium- an AstroTurf.

Kotoko performed creditably well in their last continental campaign after reaching the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup last season.

Below is the 18-man squad:

F. Annan O. Kwame E. Dacoster A. Sefah A. Tetteh E. Owusu P. Yeboah M. Habib W. Adams D. Arnold J. Blay K. Andoh E. Gyamfi A. Frimpong G. Asiamah G. Abege R. Arthur N. Keita.