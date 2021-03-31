Australian Montemurro to step down as Arsenal's women's team manager

Montemurro said he hoped he could sign off with them finishing in a Champions League place.

They are presently three points behind third-placed Manchester United with a game in hand and a considerably superior goal difference as the clubs vie to secure Champions League qualification.

"My focus now is helping the team to complete the season strongly and finishing as high as possible in the WSL, leaving the club in good shape for the future."

Montemurro is to leave officially on May 31 but Arsenal said they will start searching for his successor immediately.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham said Montemurro would be missed but he left the team in a healthy state and a sound platform to build on.