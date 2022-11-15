RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Austrian players defend 'successful' Rangnick after criticism from Ronaldo

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Austrian internationals noted that they don't know what has gotten into the Portuguese superstar.

There was no love lost between Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick.
Austrian duo Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner have defended their national team coach Ralf Rangnick following criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick came under heavy criticism from the Manchester United forward during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner
The former United interim boss was described as 'not a coach' by Ronaldo, who didn't hold anything back in the interview.

The 64-year-old spent six months as an interim boss before he was replaced by Erik ten Hag last summer.

Ronaldo says Rangnick isn't a coach.
Rangick was named as the new Austrian boss before he departed Old Trafford but Ronaldo revealed that he was shocked that the unknown manager was named as United manager.

In a swift reaction, midfielders, Schlager and Baumgartner have come to the defence of Rangnick, who they described as successful.

“I don’t know Cristiano Ronaldo personally. I have no idea what got into him there,” Schlager told the Austrian newspaper per Der Standard via TalkSport.

“Everyone knows how much influence [Rangnick] had in Austria, at RB Leipzig and also in Salzburg.

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.
“He was successful everywhere. He is a very great professional who has also changed football a bit.”

On his part, Baumgartner added that the former United boss had already proven himself to be a great success in Germany.

“He has also had great success as a coach," he added. "That’s where Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration comes from.”

Ralf Rangnick struggled to make an impact as an interim boss at United.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo has since joined up with his country Portugal to kick off preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

