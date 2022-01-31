Avram Grant: Former Ghana coach accused of sexual harassment by multiple women

An investigative show on Israeli TV dubbed Exposure broadcast nearly an hour of testimonies on the issue.

Some of the victims said Grant was a “man who offered to advance the careers of young women in exchange for sex, pressuring them until they gave in.”

A report by the Times of Israel also indicated that the 66-year-old used his professional capacity to make sexual remarks at the women.

Other victims also said his behaviour of harassing women was an open secret in the industry.

A victim said Grant offered to find her work and so invited her to his apartment in Tel Aviv in June 2020. According to her, the football coach later asked her to take off her clothes and refused to let her leave.

The 22-year-old woman is quoted as saying: “He told me, ‘Make yourself comfortable, take off your clothes’. I thought he was joking. I was sitting far away from him, on the edge of the couch. He asked me to come closer and tried to hug me, really grabbed me and did not let go.

“I felt uncomfortable, he put his hand on my thigh, and I remember immediately moving his hand. After a few seconds of talking, he grabbed me by the neck, as if choking me, turned my head to him, and tried to kiss me by force.”

The Daily Mail reports that many of the women who testified were well-known journalists and models whose voices were doctored to keep them anonymous.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations, Grant did not deny the accusations but rather apologised for causing any unintentional harm.

“In my life, both in a personal and professional capacity, I have always sought, above and beyond any successes or achievements, to prioritise staying a human being and to respect every woman or man, whoever they may be,” he stated.

“I am a people person, a man of friendships. And over the years I have maintained relationships with women. In all these relationships I have tried very hard to treat them with respect and friendship and I never intended to behave unfairly or in any way harm any woman.

“Anyone who has felt uncomfortable or hurt by me, I regret it and apologise from the bottom of my heart.”